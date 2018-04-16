The video will start in 8 Cancel

One person, believed to be a motorcyclist, has been injured following a collision with a car this morning in Ashby.

It happened on the A511 Ashby Road, near the Flagstaff Island in Ashby, which connects to the A42.

Leicestershire Police, who are in attendance alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service, have confirmed that one person is injured and it is believed to be the driver of the motorbike.

A spokesman from the police force said: "We were called at 7.46am this morning to reports of a car in collision with a motorcyclsit. One lane is blocked on the Flagstaff Island."