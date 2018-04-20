The video will start in 8 Cancel

A group aiming to restore parts of the Ashby Canal has received thousands of pounds worth of vital cash support to investigate the waterway's industrial past dating back hundreds of years.

The Ashby Canal Association has been handed £10,000 in Heritage Lottery Funding, to investigate Ilott Wharf, a site between the Ashby Canal and Measham Wharf branch junction.

Experts from the Archaeology and History departments of Leicester University, Dr Matt Beamish and Dr Julie Attard, will use scanning equipment in an attempt to find industrial remains in the land at the wharf.

The site has a prominent industrial and cultural heritage , with coal once delivered by rail to Ilott Wharf from Measham Mine and loaded onto narrowboats to be taken to London.

Meanwhile, many families living on barges were able to enjoy community life on the canals.

The investigation is seen as an important step towards the restoration of Ashby Canal before any major digging can take place.

Ashby Canal Association is a registered charity which looks after the Ashby Canal and is aiming to restore as much of the popular waterway as possible.

Peter Oakden, the chairman of the Ashby Canal Association, said: "We’re thrilled with this National Lottery grant since it allows us the first ever opportunity to work on canal restoration in the parish of Measham.”

The investigation will begin at the wharf on Friday April 13.

Organisers are keen to speak with anybody who remembers life at Ilott Wharf or recalls any family speaking about the location.

Anybody who can help is being asked to call Dr Orest Mulka on 01530 272761, or by emailing orestmulka@aol.com .