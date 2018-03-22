Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Round Tablers from Ashby have bounced into the record books after smashing the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop session on a trampoline.

On Friday, October 27, last year members of the Leicestershire town's Round Table faced the tough challenge of continuously bouncing on a trampoline at the Rebound Trampoline Park in Smisby Road.

Video evidence and records of the group's 25 hours and 30 minutes of non-stop bouncing had to be submitted to adjudicators before it could be confirmed that the Round Tablers had taken the record.

On Monday, February 12, the group received the news they had been waiting for when they were told that members James Burrows, Ian Riley, Frank Bridge, Mike Wevill, Nil Sanganee, Andy Hall, Chris Jones and David Crawford, were all Guinness World Record holders.

James Burrows said: "We were ecstatic to find out that our attempt had been successful."

The group decided to take on the challenge in a bid to raise money for the charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young, after a fellow member lost his son when he was just 28.

Daniel Hughes, was a "fit and healthy" young man who played amateur football every weekend.

Daniel's dad, Dave Hughes, is a member of the Round Table in North Staffordshire, and has several friends in the Ashby branch, prompting the Leicestershire group to raise money for heart screenings in Daniel's name.

The group raised a total of £6,198.45 for the charity, enabling them to carry out their own heart screening event earlier this year. The pop-up session in the town centre was held on Saturday, January 27, screening 100 young people for undiagnosed heart conditions.

Mr Burrows said: "The heart screening session went great.

"We filled all 100 spaces for the event, so that's a lot of young people in Ashby getting checked out.

"Cardiac Risk in the Young does some great work which is so important and could save young people's lives.

"Every week at least 12 fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions in the UK. Often there are no warning signs and no ill-health. As they are undetected, they are rarely treated.

"If what we did saves just one person's life, all the hard work was worth it."

Success stories of heart screening

In September 2016, the first heart screening days were organised by the Dan Hughes Memorial Heart Screening Fund in Dan's hometown of Bignall End, near Newcastle under Lyme.

The screening was conducted by Cardiac Risk in the Young and saw two young people, also from Bignall End, discover that they had heart problems.

Lincoln Mills was diagnosed with a hole in his heart, a condition he knew nothing about. He was advised that he couldn't carry on pursuing his hobby of deep sea diving.

His mum Julie said: "My son who went for the ultrasound was found to have a PFO and has been advised never to go deep sea diving again.

"You may well have saved his life as he has dived with sharks before and fully intended to go diving again. But with the information provided to him he certainly won't be doing so again."

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Lucy Smith also went to the screening and technicians advised her to go straight to the local A and E department. She spent 11 days in hospital and had a pacemaker fitted.

Her mum Tracey said: "Your fund-raising probably saved Lucy's life. No words at all can ever say how grateful we will always be to you."