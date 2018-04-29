Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ashby School is to celebrate its milestone 450th anniversary with a gala garden party for pupils, staff and the local community.

Special anniversary tours of the school will also be offered to former pupils, as part of a weekend of commemorations.

The garden party will be held on the evening of Friday, July 6, and will feature musical performances by current and returning pupils. Visitors will be invited to bring a picnic to enjoy on the boarding house lawn.

Tickets will be available to pupils, staff, parents and governors, both past and present, as well as friends of the school and members of the local community.

Anniversary tours will take place on Saturday, July 7. Former pupils will be able to book a place on one of several tours throughout the day.

The old Ashby Grammar School currently has 1,976 pupils.

Teacher Donna Tolley, who is involved in the anniversary celebrations, said: “We want anyone who has fond associations with Ashby School to join us for this very special occasion in the school’s history.

“Ashby School has changed immeasurably since 1567 but what has remained the same is its excellent reputation and the enormous affection people feel for it.”

Tickets will go on sale later this term. For more information, email Donna Tolley at d.tolley@ashbyschool.org.uk