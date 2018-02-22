Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A doctors' surgery in Ashby that was placed in special measures by a health watchdog has been inspected again and has been given another six months to improve.

On June 29, The Surgery, in North Street, Ashby, was visited by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors who concluded that the practice was "inadequate" - the lowest rating on their scale. The inspectors haev now returned for a follow-up and have given the surgery an "inadequate" rating again.

The CQC monitors, inspects and regulates health-based services to ensure they meet the standards of care that are expected of them.

Services, like the surgery, are then given feedback, in terms of how effective and safe they are performing, and are given an overall rating, ranging from the top marks of "outstanding", to the bottom of "inadequate".

Inspectors gave The Surgery an "inadequate" rating, indicating that there were serious issues that needed resolving.

This meant the practice was placed into special measures and would be subject to another inspection within six months, which has now taken place.

In June inspectors highlighted steps which they said The Surgery "must take" to improve.

These included establishing "effective systems and process to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care".

At the time a spokesman for The Surgery said that they understood if patients might be worried when they read the results of the report. But he gave assurances that it was working hard to make sure it could offer patients a safe, effective, responsive, well-led and caring service.

Inspectors returned to the practice on Wednesday, December 6, to find that some but not all the requirements had been met, they have said in their latest report.

The report was issued by Professor Steve Field, the chief inspector of general practice at CQC.

In it he said the practice had taken steps to improve, with patients remaining safe while receiving treatment.

However, he said further work was required in regard to patient safety alerts, significant events, fire safety and management of legionella and quality improvement.

He said: "Further evidence was required to demonstrate shared learning in regard to discussion and actions from significant events, complaints, NICE guidance and quality improvement."

The report did day that safe systems were now in place for high risk medicines, monitoring of the cold chain, patient group directives, staff recruitment and training, and policies and procedures.

Systems were also now in place to safeguard service users from abuse and improper treatment, however there was still some concerns regarding the leadership capacity and clinical oversight of the practice.

Bosses at The Surgery are now required to send the CQC an action plan on how they will meet a number of other requirements.

These areas are as follows:

Put in place an effective system for the management of patient safety alerts.

Continue to review the system in place for significant events to ensure all events are captured, investigations are detailed, and actions are identified and implemented. Ensure trends are analysed and action is taken to improve the quality of care as a result.

Further review the arrangements in place for quality improvement to monitor and improve patient outcomes.

Further consolidate the complaints process and ensure all complaints are captured and learning from complaints is documented, discussed and shared with staff. Ensure trends are analysed and action is taken to improve the quality of care as a result.

Embed a formalised process for the recording of meeting minutes and have a set agenda to ensure learning is shared and actions are put in place.

Ensure there is leadership capacity and clinical oversight in the practice.

Ensure Care Quality Commission inspection report ratings are displayed in the practice.

A spokesman from The Surgery told the Burton Mail that no comment would be made at this time about the report.