An Ashby woman has jetted to Brussels to ensure the EU continues its support in the fight for women's empowerment in the world's poorest countries.

Katie Schwarz, 26, who lives in the North West Leicestershire town, has been selected for the 2018 Youth Ambassador programme by anti-poverty group, the ONE Campaign.

On Saturday, May 5, Katie will be one of 51 ambassadors representing 20 different nationalities campaigning with ONE to highlight the importance of EU development aid in the fight for female empowerment across the world.

She said: "I'm really excited to be a Youth Ambassador and to campaign to end extreme poverty. What many people don't realise is that the European Union and its members are the world's largest aid donor.

"EU aid transforms lives; improving access to water, health conditions and education, particularly of women and girls.

"That's why I'm committed to do everything I can to secure increases in development spending in the next EU budget. I'm excited to take the fight against extreme poverty to key EU leaders and rally the public behind this important cause."

Katie is part of a team of more than 300 young volunteers based in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Ireland. She will be meeting with politicians, taking part in events and raising awareness of the need to protect aid budgets.

Emily Wigens, from ONE, said: "The calibre of ONE youth ambassadors is impressive this year and we are excited to have them on our side in such a critical year for EU development.

"Youth ambassadors will be holding EU leaders to account when they negotiate the next Multi-annunal Financial Framework, pressing for increases to life-saving EU aid, and ensuring it continues to deliver for those who need it most, particularly women and girls. The EU is a world leader in international development and the youth ambassadors can help make sure it stays that way."