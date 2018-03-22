Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by being with a woman who he assaulted.

Cameron McKenzie, of Oak Close, Castle Gresley, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit breaching a restraining order by being in the company of a female and assaulting her in Linton Road, Castle Gresley, on January 5.



He has been jailed for 11 weeks because he breached a suspended sentence. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Here are some of the latest criminals to be dealt with in court

Tony Jones , 42, of Oversetts Road, Newhall.

Found guilty of using a Ford in Meadow View Road, Newhall, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance, on September 25.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

Alan McCubbin, 40, of Howden Close, Newhall.

Admitted driving a Vauxhall in Howden Close, Newhall, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance, on October 7.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Mark Ramsell, 39, of Elmsleigh Drive, Midway.

Found guilty of using a Ford in Elmsleigh Drive, Midway, without insurance on October 6.

Fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Licence endorsed with six points.

Darren Stone, 41, of Smedley Close, Ashby.

Found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Zafira on the A444 Burton Road, Swadlincote, on September 28, while using a mobile phone.

Fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with six points.