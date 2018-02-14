The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter mum's amazing family of brave military pilots have inspired her to walk in the shoes of a soldier for a day.

Aussie Holly Hinton's grandparents, uncle and ex-partner have all fought for the air force in major conflicts.

And now she is strapping up her hiking boots and filling her backpack for the gruelling Midlands 30:30 expedition.

In homage to the start and finish dates of World War One - 1914 and 1918 - she will tackle 14km while carrying 18lb of weight on her back.

Also taking part will be fellow-Uxonian Liz Abram, who is a star of Channel 4 show SAS, Who Dares Wins.

The cash raised will go to the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

Holly said: "I have a massive background of family involved in the military - most of them are back in Australia.

"Because of that, I know that, when they leave the military, their support often ends. Ex-servicemen and women are just one of those groups who seem to get forgotten.

"But they often go through serious problems as civilians, from becoming homeless to experiencing mental problems.

"And the difference with SSAFA, compared to a lot of other military causes, is that they focus on the whole family, rather than just the servicemen."

Holly's Aussie granddad, Keith Daff, met her grandma, women's air force servicewoman Moira, while on duty in the UK.

Her uncle, Terry Daff, was also a pilot and served with the Australian forces during the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

Holly moved to the Midlands in 2008 with her English ex-partner, who also used to be in the RAF.

She and her children, who attend Oldfields Hall Middle School, are loving life in town.

The 43-year-old, of Cheadle Road, said: "It's a bit colder here than back in Melbourne, particularly at this time of year, but we love the sense of community here and the school system."

Life coach and website designer Holly will take on the challenge with her friends from Uttoxeter's Women in Rural Enterprise (WiRE) group.

Their team - "WiRE we Here?" - will tackle a shorter version of the 30:30, whose toughest course sees participants trek 30 miles while carrying 30lb backpacks.

Anne MacKinnon, divisional secretary at Burton and Uttoxeter SSAFA, said: "This year’s event is extra special as it commemorates the 100 anniversary since the end of World War One.

"Over the last century SSAFA has helped support many thousands of brave men and women who have fought for our country as well as offering support and guidance to their families.

"Without the bravery of so many men and women willing to dedicate their lives to protecting us we wouldn’t be where we are today.

"It is sad to know that despite their bravery there are many service families struggling and many World War Two veterans, national service men and their widows who do not realise they are eligible for our help."

Last year Burton and Uttoxeter SSAFA supported 46 service men, women, veterans and their loved ones.

The charity provided more than 20 food parcels during the Christmas period.

Donations to Holly's cause can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wire-we-here

The challenge takes place in the countryside around Denstone College, which is a key organiser of the 30:30.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the challenge can do so online at www.ssafa.org.uk/soldier3030