The "terrifying" ordeal of a seeing her infant daughter go through heart surgery has inspired a loving mum's marathon mission.

Primary school teacher Alison Benstead was given the awful news that daughter Eva would need urgent surgery just after her first birthday.

Now five, Eva has fully recovered from patent ductus arteriosis (PDA), which happens when a heart valve fails to close after birth.

But Alison, 37, says other children with serious health conditions are not always so lucky.

The Stretton mum of two is now aiming to raise £2,000 for children's health research charity Sparks by running the London Marathon.

She said: "When Eva was a baby we took her to the GP with a cold that wouldn’t clear and, after listening to her chest, they said she had a heart murmur.

"Within days she was booked in for an operation at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"It was a terrifying time for us but thanks to the fantastic work of the doctors and nurses, she is now a perfectly normal, happy five-year-old.

"We realise that we were lucky, but other families aren't so fortunate.

"Paediatric research is severely under-funded in the UK, but Sparks make it their mission to give seriously ill children hope by helping to find new treatments and cures.

"It's a fantastic cause and I'm really proud to be representing them.

"I know I'll need plenty of inspiration both during my training and to get through on the day, but I'm sure the thought of helping those who really need it will give it to me."

Alison, who is married to 38-year-old PR boss James and teaches at Belmont Primary School, in Swadlincote, is in training to tackle the world-famous 26.2-mile course on April 22.

PDA causes abnormal blood flow between two major arteries, putting strain on the heart and increasing blood pressure in the lungs.

Sparks, a partner of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, supports clinicians and scientists who have the skills to improve children's lives and boost survival rates.

Since 1991, it has funded more than 300 ground-breaking child health research projects in more than 90 hospitals, universities and research institutions across the UK and overseas.

Anyone who would like to donate to Alison’s cause can do so via her Virgin Money Giving page here.

More information about Sparks is available at www.sparks.org.uk