A "trophy" bangle kept by notorious child killer Robert Black - who dumped two victims near Uttoxeter and Twycross - could help police solve the murder of a teenage girl 39 years ago.

Paedophile Robert Black was convicted in 1994 of murdering four young girls in the 1980s, but police suspect he may have killed others.

The sex monster disposed of the body of Susan Maxwell, an 11-year-old he had abducted from Northumberland, on the A518 in Loxley in 1982.

And, in 198,3 he left the body of Caroline Hogg, aged five, in a Leicestershire lay-by between Twycross and Sibson.

Now, according to The Star, investigators have suggested an orange and pink woven bracelet found at Black's home could help solve another case.

Suzanne Lawrence, 14, disappeared in 1979, having last been seen at a funfair in Highbury, North London, a few miles from where Black lived.

Former detectives are calling for the bangle to be tested for DNA to see if it can be linked to Suzanne. They suspect Black kept it as a trophy.

Former Met Detective Superintendent Russ Allen, 75, told the Star he always suspected the bangle could be key.

Mr Allen, who led the search of Black’s lodgings in 1990, said: "It was a little material bracelet and definitely the kind a young girl would have. It was bagged as evidence."

In the book Murder of Childhood, Mr Allen linked the bracelet to Suzanne.

He said: "There was a particular piece of evidence which led me to believe that Black might have killed the girl.

"When she was abducted the girl was wearing a bracelet of a particular, if quite common, design.

"When we raided Black’s flat we found, on the mantle shelf, an identical bracelet. It’s not conclusive, but it is strong circumstantial evidence."

Retired Norfolk detective Chris Clark, 72, an expert on Black, said: "It could be key. The bracelet is known about, but has been ignored because of the many separate investigations.

"Now is the time to DNA test it and to show pictures in the hope of getting a match to Suzanne. I believe Black is responsible for her murder."

Detectives revealed, in 1994, the possibility that Suzanne had been one of Black's victims.

Van driver Black killed four young girls between 1981 and 1986 and was arrested in 1990.

He was caught red-handed in Scotland with a barely-alive six-year-old girl who had been bound and gagged.

He was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court in May 1994 of murdering Susan Maxwell, of Cornhill-on-Tweed; Caroline Hogg, five, of Edinburgh; and Sarah Harper, 10, from Leeds following a month-long trial.

In 2011, he was convicted of the 1981 murder of Jennifer Cardy, nine, in Northern Ireland.

The killer died in prison in January 2016. No-one attended the 68-year-old's funeral or claimed his ashes, which were scattered into waters away from the UK.