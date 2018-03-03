Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Etwall auction house Hansons has landed a starring role in BBC's long-running Bargain Hunt show - and members of the public are being invited along.

The show, which has been on air for the past 18 years, will be paying a visit and filming inside the venue in Heage Lane on Thursday, March 15.

Bargain Hunt, which regularly attracts millions of viewers, will be filming antique lots selected by teams of people taking part.

In the programme, a blue team and a red team are pitted against each other. Contestants are handed a budget of £300 each to hunt down antique fair gems and sell them on for a profit at auction.

Anybody interested in watching the filming and potentially being on television themselves is urged to arrive from 9am on March 15, with the auction starting at 10am.

Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers said: "The atmosphere is always electric when the TV crew and celebrities from the antiques world are here.

"It's exciting to see how a TV show is put together and, for fans of the programme, a novelty to know they might just end up appearing on television. Plus, the fun is free!

"We regularly welcome BBC's Bargain Hunt at Hansons and, of course, I take part in the programme, either on the rostrum, or as a presenter helping the teams of two find items to go under the hammer."

All filming will take place on the second day of Hansons’ dedicated antiques and collectable auction in March.

Anybody interested in finding out more can do so by calling Hansons on 01283 733988 or by emailing rmorley@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk .