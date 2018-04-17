Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,300 noisy neighbours in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire have been reported to councils over the last three years - with barking dogs and loud music top of the complaints list.

The shock figures were released as a result of a Freedom of Information request to East Staffordshire Borough Council, while bosses at South Derbyshire District Council freely revealed the information.

A total of 2,360 noisy neighbours have been reported to both councils since 2015 - just four resulted in legal action in South Derbyshire and none in East Staffordshire.

In East Staffordshire, 1,110 noise complaints were received since 2015, with 689 complaints made since 2016.

While the council said it does not record how many of the complaints were resolved or improved, it did provide the percentage of the most common complaints.

Animal and dog noise was at the top of the chart with 27 per cent of the total complaints, loud music followed closely with 22.3 per cent, and noise from people was in third place with 16 per cent. These results are for the last two years.

The borough council is unable to say which streets received the most complaints.

(Image: Getty)

In South Derbyshire, the district council said its noise complaints were lower than the national and regional average.

It said there were 515 noise complaints in 2016, which fell by about 20 per cent last year to 393.

Over the last three years, South Derbyshire District Council has received 1,250 noise complaints and formal legal action has only had to be taken on four occasions.

A total of 75 per cent of residents who submitted noise complaints said that their issue had been solved or improved.

The most common types of complaints within South Derbyshire were animal noises, such as dog barking (35 per cent), loud music (18 per cent), banging/shouting (eight per cent), noisy pubs and clubs (also at eight per cent) and noise from sports and leisure events totalling four per cent.

Although there are no major hotspots of noise within South Derbyshire, the council has received the most complaints from Derby Road in Melbourne, Glebe Street in Swadlincote and Elmsdale Road, Hartshorne.

Matthew Holford, environmental health manager at the district council, said: “We aim to resolve noise complaints as swiftly as possible. We work closely with complainants to seek a resolution, so that legal action is the last resort.

“Through our analysis, we found that dogs barking within households are the most common types of complaints, most of which can be easily avoided.

“To help combat neighbours being affected by this and other types of noise complaints, we have provided in-depth educational material on our website. This aims to help people understand the causes and preventative measures of noise complaints.”

The council has provided an educational campaign and further guidance to dog owners on the website - http://www.south-derbys.gov.uk/our-services/environment/noise/noise-complaints

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: “East Staffordshire Borough Council acts in accordance with the relevant legislation, to resolve noise complaints. Council officers investigate complaints to determine whether the noise constitutes a statutory nuisance.

"In the majority of cases the council advises an informal approach to address these situations. Investigating officers spend time working with all concerned to understand and resolve the problem. This takes time but is extremely effective.

"Formal action may be taken if the investigating officer is satisfied the disturbance constitutes a Statutory Nuisance exists.”