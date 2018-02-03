The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 200 year old wig with 'tremendous Staffordshire heritage' which belonged to a former army general is set to be sold in Etwall.

The barrister's wig, which is made of horsehair and dates back to around 1800, could fetch between £150 and £250 when sold at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane.

Valuers from the auction house say that it belonged to Sir George Anson, a former general and Whig politician.

He was known to be close to the Royal family, with Queen Victoria even labelling him 'Old Sir George Anson.'

Charles Hanson, the owner of the auction house, found the wig and has said: "The wig belonged to the late Sir George Anson, of Rushall Hall, Staffordshire, who lived from 1769 until 1849.

"We found the wig when we were collating our January sale and unpacking boxes from various clients.

"A black, oval, glided box, inscribed G H Anson Esq, was spotted and within it was the judge's wig with the name on the inside.

"History tells us that Sir George Anson was a British officer and politician from the Anson family.

"He commanded a British cavalry brigade under the Duke of Wellington during the Peninsular War.

"Aside from his military career, he sat as Whig Member of Parliament for Lichfield from 1806 to 1841 and was also the Groom of the Bedchamber to Prince Albert from 1836 to September 1841."

The wig, despite being 200 years old, comes with its original carrying case inscribed with the name of its owner – G H Anson Esq.

Mr Hanson said: "The wig has survived remarkably well. Provenance is what makes objects valuable and this wig has tremendous Staffordshire heritage.

"Thanks to Sir George and his descendants, the Anson name is held in high regard in Lichfield and beyond.

"Hereditary titled held by the Anson family include the earldom of Lichfield and there is an Anson law firm what has offices in Lichfield and other parts of the Midlands."

The wig will go under the hammer on Monday, March 26.

Anyone interested in finding out more can visit Hansons Auctioneers website here or call 01283 733988.