Work has been launched on a £250,000 project - including a new mini-island - to improve road safety and traffic flow in Barton under Needwood.

The scheme in the East Staffordshire village is being delivered by Staffordshire County Council's highways crews with the aim of not only improving road conditions in the area but also enhancing the gateway into the village.

The £250,000 worth of improvements is the first phase of work in the village and will include a new mini-island, changes to the road layout, upgrading and widening of footpaths to improve accessibility for pedestrians, new and upgraded signs and road resurfacing.

The county council's highways team worked closely with Barton Parish Council, East Staffordshire Borough Council, local businesses and schools and the local community to design the scheme.

Helen Fisher, the council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "This is a great scheme that will not only help improve road safety and traffic flow in the area but will also improve the gateway into the village.

"Barton under Needwood is a busy village and the improvements being made will all help to provide a more welcoming visitor experience and help to reduce congestion.

"It's a great example of what can be achieved when local communities and other partners come together and are involved in the design of such a scheme.

"In order for the resurfacing work to be carried out safely, a series of temporary road closures will be needed on the B5016 Station Road.

"These closures will run for seven consecutive weekends with the first one starting on June 30, 2018.

"Suitable diversions will be put in place and our highways teams will be doing their best to make sure the work is done as efficiently as possible. I would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation and patience."

Sue van Daesdonk, chairman of Barton Parish Council, speaking on behalf of residents, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Staffordshire County Council on this first phase of the Better Safer Barton Scheme which is designed to promote pedestrian safety while respecting the historic environment.

"We appreciate we can't reduce the traffic volumes, but we can constantly remind drivers that they are in a village environment and need to drive responsibly regardless of where they are in the village."

A total of £475,000 has been made available for the scheme from developers building new homes in Efflinch Lane. The work will be delivered in three phases:

Phase 1

This has already started and includes improving the seven outer gateways in to Barton. Traffic calming solutions will be introduced in Station Road, Main Street, Efflinch Lane, Forest Road, Dunstall Road, Dogshead Lane and Bar Lane.

There will also be a mini roundabout at the junction between Efflinch Lane, Station Road and Main Street.

Phase 2

Traffic calming, safety measures and refurbishment are being introduced at Thomas Russell Infants School.

This includes traffic calming and refurbishment in the area between Dunstall Road and Church Lane, near to the Shoulder of Mutton pub, which is historically known as The Square.

Phase 3

Traffic calming and refurbishment of Main Street between Efflinch Lane and Wales Lane.

The entire project should be completed by the end of August.