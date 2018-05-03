Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top celebrity gardener whose sweet-smelling flowers helped his dementia-stricken mum speak again is to plant special beds for sufferers in Rocester.

Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time star Bob Flowerdew promised to make a dementia-friendly flower bed at Barrowhill Hall after visiting the home.

Green-fingered Bob was guest of honour at the dementia-specialist facility's recent open day.

Flowers had a remarkable effect on his mum, Pam - the UK's first-ever female bowls umpire - who died aged 82 in 2012.

He said: "My mother loved to sit in the garden. She wasn’t able to communicate very much in the later stages, but she always seemed happier being able to see flowers around her.

"Scent was very stimulating for her – the smell of bacon cooking brought out a single memory of 'dad’s shop' when she hadn’t spoken for close to a year – so I’m planning to use lots of scented plants at Barrowhill Hall.

"Beds of old-fashioned lavender will give a wonderful smell and colour and are safer than roses whose thorns can be a danger.

"I’ll also be thinking about seating and building in raised beds so residents can do planting without having to bend down."

At the open day, Norfolk man Mr Flowerdew chatted to visitors and answered their gardening questions while photographing the home’s spectacular countryside views.

Falconry displays, vintage vehicles and cake stalls were among the attractions as residents' families flocked to Barrowhill on a fine spring day.

Also present were representatives from the 22 Signal Regiment, based at MOD Stafford; St Michael's Church, Rocester; and Uttoxeter Tesco.

Bob described the location of the home as "phenomenal" for dementia sufferers.

He said: "It’s a very flat landscape where I live and to be on a hill with such a vista has been wonderful.

"It’s been such a pleasure to meet members of the community and I hope I’ve been able to answer all of their questions."

The home’s manager Geoff Aris said: "We would like to thank Mr Flowerdew, and all of those community groups and volunteers who made the day such a success.

"It’s very important to us to make sure Barrowhill Hall, and all of our residents, are still very much part of their community.

"And with a beautiful, tailored garden design to look forward to we hope to welcome more local people to enjoy our home."