The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broadcasting legend David Dimbleby is inviting people to have their voices heard by a huge national audience when Question Time comes to East Staffordshire.

The long-running BBC One political debate show will be broadcast from JCB's World Headquarters, in Rocester, on Thursday, February 22.

A panel of senior politicians, political commentators and other well-known public figures will answer questions from a passionate audience.

And people in Uttoxeter and Burton are being invited to take part.

(Image: Richard Lewisohn)

Mr Dimbleby said: "I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to the Uttoxeter area.

"What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind.

"It’s a chance for the Uttoxeter area to get its voice heard, not just by politicians but right across the UK."

As one of the UK's top manufacturing hubs, JCB's world HQ promises to provide an intriguing venue for the weekly debate.

Much of the recent discussion in Parliament has centred on how the UK economy will cope with Brexit.

While many fear the consequences of splitting from Britain's main trading partners in Europe, JCB thrives on non-EU trade.

Its chairman, pro-Brexit Tory peer Lord Bamford, wrote a letter to his 6,500 employees before the referendum in 2016, telling them they had "little to fear" by voting "leave."

In his letter, he revealed 78 per cent of JCB's turnover came from trade with countries outside the EU.

A JCB spokesman said: "We are delighted to be hosting David Dimbleby and BBC Question Time at JCB.

"The programme has been an enduring part of the British television landscape for nearly 40 years now and in that period JCB has gone from producing almost 7,000 machines a year to more than 70,000 annually, making us one of Britain’s biggest exporters and manufacturers."

Applications to be in the audience can be made online at www.bbc.co.uk/questiontime and by clicking "join the audience" or by phoning 0330 123 9988.

Production company Tinopolis did not respond to the Burton Mail's request to reveal who will be on the panel next week.

Question Time was first broadcast in 1979 and David Dimbleby has presented it since 1994.