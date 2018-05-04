The video will start in 8 Cancel

A hugely-popular independent coffee house in Uttoxeter is set to expand its empire further with the opening of its third branch.

BEAR Coffee Co was opened in High Street in 2016 by entrepreneurs and former Thomas Alleyne's High School pupils Craig Bunting and Michael Thorley.

Such has been its success, the lads were able to open a second store in the Iron Gate region of Derby last year.

And now they have applied to move into a disused bank in Stone town centre.

An application has been made to transform the old HSBC branch building in High Street into a BEAR branch.

Stafford Borough Council's planning committee will decide whether to grant the application on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Assuming Craig and Michael get permission to open the new branch, they are aiming to serve their first cappuccino there by the end of 2018.

But the move seems is unlikely to the end of their journey after they said they plan to open 30 stores in the UK in the next five years.

Craig said: "We're really excited about the location. It's a beautiful building and Stone is historically a great area with a reputation for quality local food and drink.

"This matches perfectly with BEAR and we believe it will be a great success."

BEAR in Uttoxeter has expanded to serve food, craft beers and cocktails since it opened.