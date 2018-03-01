The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Stretton pub has been given permission to help out Tutbury Pigeon Flying Club by bringing in two portable containers. The scheme is among the atest planning applications decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Beech Hotel, Derby Road, Stretton - Retention of two portable containers for use of an outside bar for Burton Albion match days by Tutbury Pigeon Flying Club meetings – approved.

12 Brizlincote Lane, Burton - Outline application for the demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two detached homes including details of access – approved.

48 Balata Way, Burton - Erection of a single storey side extension to form a garage – approved.

Silverhill Cottage, 2 Barton Gate, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a single storey side and rear extension – approved.

Wyvern, Main Street, Tatenhill - Felling of two conifer trees – approved.

Brackenhurst Manor, Newchurch Road (Brakenhurst Hill), Hoar Cross - Demolition of garage and outbuildings, erection of a new garage/garden room, erection of a garden implements store and change of use of agricultural land to domestic garden area – approved.

Land to the rear of 1 Church Cottages, Church Road, Rangemore - Erection of three detached homes and a detached garage to Plot 3 and construction of vehicular access – refused.

Land to the side of 24/26 Chapel Lane Rangemore - Erection of two pairs of semi-detached bungalows and construction of vehicular access – approved.

Land to the side of 2 Tatenhill Lane, Rangemore - Erection of a detached dwelling and detached double garage and construction of vehicular access - refused.

The Mount, 2 Belmot Road, Tutbury - Removal of two existing chimneys and single attached garage to facilitate the erection of a two storey side extension – approved.

7 Barton Turn, Barton Under Needwood - Retrospective permission sought for the change of use of land to domestic curtilage and the erection of ancillary outbuildings, and proposed construction of a single storey side extension – approved.