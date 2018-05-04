Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bank holiday is almost upon us and millions of people across the country will enjoy a three day break from work when they will spend time with their families or just have some fun.

Highs of up to 22C have been predicted for Bank Holiday Monday and beer gardens up and down the country are expected to be filled to the brim as drinkers get outside to soak up the sun and catch up with friends over a few beers.

So to help you out we have compiled a list of the best beer gardens where you can relax with a pint of Burton's finest brews across Burton and South Derbyshire.

The Sump, Winshill

(Image: The Sump)

Sat in Newton Road, The Sump is one East Staffordshire's most popular pubs to go when the sun is shining. The pub and restaurant has a variety of Burton-brewed beers and ales along with a wide variety of dishes just waiting to be sampled.

It has a large patio area and regularly hosts It even has a replica of Burton's Ferry Bridge for visitors to enjoy a drink or two overlooking the River Trent.

Riverside Hotel, Branston

Formerly a farmhouse, this classic country inn, restaurant and hotel sits right alongside the River Trent and is only two miles from Burton town centre.

The pub is seeped in history and the beer garden is the perfect place to relax after a round of golf at the nearby Branston Golf and Country Club.

The Red Lion, Newborough

The Red Lion has great views of Needwood Forest from its beer garden. The pub described itself as having a serene atmosphere making it an ideal place to unwind after a busy week at work.

It also has a large selection food and drink on offer too, with meals being served until 9.30pm and it is a great choice for any time of the day.

The Waterfront, Barton Marina

Bank holidays cannot get much better than enjoying a cool pint overlooking a marina. Try a freshly brewed Burton beer or a refreshing cocktail from the pub's extensive list while looking out at the various boats in the 300-berth marina.

In 2015, the pub announced children under the age of five would no longer be welcome at The Waterfront, meaning those who prefer to have a quiet drink rather than a family atmosphere will enjoy the venue.

The Devonshire Arms, Burton

(Image: The Devonshire Arms)

The Devonshire Arms, in High Street, offers a wide range of beers and ales from Burton Bridge Brewery, so it is a great place for Burtonians to spend their bank holiday weekend.

The Crossing, Burton

Smack bang in the middle of Burton, The Crossing on High Street, was known for having one of the biggest beer gardens in the town. Originally the Blue Posts, the pub has a long history as a popular watering hole in Burton, and is now run by Martin Roper of punk band Anti Pasti.

Its extensive cocktail list makes it a popular destination on a sunny day.

The Last Heretic, Burton

Micropub, The Last Heretic, in Station Street, has gone from strength to strength and offers a wide range of real ales, from local brews from Burton as well as international beers.

The pub itself is named after Edward Wightman, born in the late 16th Century.

He spent most of his life in Burton and was the last person in the UK to be burned at the stake for heresy.

He spoke out strongly against the church, and when he failed to recant, he was burned outside Lichfield Cathedral in 1612.

The Horse Shoe Inn, Tatenhill

(Image: Horse Shoe Inn)

Animal lovers will feel right at home at the Horse Shoe Inn, as the pub is home to a goat, rabbit and chipmunks.

The enclosed beer garden is popular in sunny weather and with a play area to keep the little ones entertained, it is perfect for young families wanting a bit of time to relax.

The pub has a wide food and drink menu promising to have something to suit everyone's tastes.

The Dragon, Willington

The 150-year-old pub backs on to the Trent and Mersey Canal, giving stunning views for anyone enjoying a quick drink in the large beer garden.

The pub and restaurant is popular with diners, drinkers, walkers and boaters alike, as they travel through the area looking for the perfect place to stop.

The Dog and Partridge, Marchington

The Dog and Partridge won the CAMRA 'pub of the year' title in 2017 and the popular village pub is keen to keep on getting better.

The pub is handily placed for anyone heading to the Peak District, Alton Towers, Uttoxeter Racecourse and Sudbury Hall, meaning it is the perfect place to stop off for a quick pint on the way home.

If we have missed your favourite beer garden, let us know in the comments below.