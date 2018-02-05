Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is not very often that you come across the Avengers while going about your normal working day but for one man it is a regular occurrence.

Luke Agger-Joynes has seen it all as the airport security team leader at East Midlands Airport - from loud stag and hen parties jetting off from the Castle Donington airport to weapons disguised as credit cards - and every in between, he says.

Here he talks to news reporter Jenny Moody about what a typical day is like working at a busy airport.

Working with people by day and checking the cargo by day - it is a full on job working in security at East Midlands Airport.

Luke Agger-Joynes, the airport security team leader, explained that it is a 24-hour operation and one which ensures the safety of everyone who makes their way through the airport at all times - so not a job to be taken lightly.

Going through security may not be the best part of being at the airport, with alarms sounding as you go through the machine and having no idea why but from the other side of scanner it can be a very different story. With everyone and everything having to come past security officers first it is never going to be a boring day.

With targets to get queue times down a major priority, the security team have a big job on their hands, especially during the summer season when everyone wants to go on a break to far off lands.

The 30-year-old, from Nottingham, said: "It is our job to oversee the safety of all the passengers that come through East Midlands Airport and for many we are the first point of contact."

At night, the security team switches over to cargo where they supervise to protect the airport and planes. Everything that comes through the airport has to be screened by security.

East Midlands Airport is the second busiest cargo airport after Heathrow, in London, so there is plenty to keep the team busy after dark.

Mr Agger-Jones has seen a lot pass through airport security during year and five months of working there - and some items are a little more unusual than others.

He said: "For me the most unusual thing to pass through security was an eight foot bronze cast body builders' trophy - you could see its muscles as it went through the scanner. It was my first week when it went through the X-ray.

"We also get a lot of pates and Marmite but it is covered by the liquid allowance as we follow EU rules. There is a lot of conflict over this as liquids are classed as anything you can spread. People do not read the small print at the airport.

"We are constantly taking stuff all of the time and then we are explaining the reasons why. We will empty bottles and they can refill them after. We try to help people out.

"The main thing is safety and looking for prohibited items such as weapons. There are a lot of different concealed weapons which can come through such as a credit card which hides a knife.

"However, they are easy to spot on the X-ray. I have seen three in the last six months and instantly the police will come down.

"When we find anything like that it gets sent round to all of the airports. We have also been trained to find the parts to build weapons when they get out of the country.

"No two days are ever the same and during the summer there is a real drive to get people into the airport and keeping them happy. If there is any change to the threat level we would change the security measures and there would be a larger presence to reassure people."

Mr Agger-Jones did not start his career in security, as he previously worked for Brampton High Security Hospital for the NHS and simply fancied a change. Before that he was also a photographer who used to go out to cover events and gigs, as he was there he got to know people and took up casual security work to earn a bit of extra money.

He then worked as tour security before getting into working with people with mental health problems. Mr Agger-Jones has now been working in security since 2007.

He said: "We have two main clientele going through the airport which is families and we deal with a lot of stag and hen parties so we have seen the 'Avengers' come through security a few times as they dress up. We do sometimes get people pulling pranks with water bottles in bags with naughty things put into them.

"We have to take them discretely to the side to deal with it."

About East Midlands Airport

East Midlands welcomes more than four million passengers and sends them on their way across the world or greets them on their way home.

It serves more than 80 leisure and business destinations and supports more than 6,000 jobs, while generating around £300 million for the region.

It is winner of many prestigious awards including Best Regional UK Airport for Customer Service in 2013. The airport is the UK's number one provider of pure freight airport as it manages approximately 300,000 tonnes a year.

The team is dedicated to helping keep communications moving and are home to leading air freight operators, including DHL, TNT and UPS, as well as being a major air-hub for the Royal Mail.

The Air Traffic Control Tower at East Midlands Airport stands at just more than 52 metres high, with a construction made up of 750 tonnes of concrete and at a building cost of 3.5 million pounds.

The airport can also boast the sixth longest civilian runway in the UK, at a length of 2,893 metres. The on-site airport fire engines are around three times the size of standard fire engines, with the largest appliance capable of producing 350 gallons of foam and 3,000 gallons of water.