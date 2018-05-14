The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 46-year-old woman has been jailed for her 'appalling' record which saw her threaten to kill a man.

Bernadette Wood, of Balfour Street, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with four offences.

She has now been convicted of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty in Burton on February 25; and making a threat to a man in Burton on April 4 that she would kill him.

She was also convicted of assaulting a man on the same date, and admitted failing to attend court on April 18.

She has been jailed for 26 weeks because magistrates were told of her 'appalling' record including not surrendering to court, a knife was produced and threats were made.

She was ordered to pay £250 compensation, and was made the subject of a one-year restraining order.

Other criminals to appear in court

Mitchell Aspinall , 25, of Reservoir Road, Burton.

Admitted using thrreatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in The Pipeworks car park, Swadlincote, on April 7.

Also admitted failing to attend court on April 23.

Made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge.

Ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Ian Clarke , 37, of Mellor Road, Branston.

Admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on January 6.

Made the subject of a 12 month community order with 200 hours unpaid work.

Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £300 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Chelsea Appleton , 28, of Victoria Crescent, Burton.

Admitted stealing a tracksuit top and a pair of shorts worth £66.98 from Sports Direct, Burton, on March 27.

Made the subject of a 12 month community order with a six week curfew

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.