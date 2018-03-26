Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The two pubs to take home the title of Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Pub of the Year for Burton and South Derbyshire have been revealed.

The Colvile Arms, in Main Street, Lullington, and The Dog, in Lichfield Street, Burton, have both been praised for their commitment to classic ales.

Neil Hay, 39, has been landlord of the Colvile Arms for 18 months.

He said: "Lullington is a quaint English village and we wanted to recreate that in our pub.

"We want it to be a place that customers will bring their friends to - that's how you know they are proud of their local pub.

"We want to offer something for everyone, but having the local brews, Pedigree and Bass, is still really important.

"We also like to have guest ales from different breweries on for our customers.

"And we have 20 different gins on offer at any one time, for any gin lovers out there."

Mr Hay's love for ale has seen him learn to brew his own beer at Burton Bridge Brewery, in Bridge Street.

His homely set-up at the pub attracts people from as far as Coventry, who drive down to see friends and soak up the atmosphere.

The dad-of-one said: "It has become a real family affair. I love running the pub and my wife, Becks, loves to get involved as well.

"She makes cobs for all the locals and they all come in asking for a cob before they ask for a beer.

"Even my one-year-old daughter, Josephine, has poured her first pint."

On being named the best pub in South Derbyshire, Neil said: "I am so grateful all the hard work has been recognised, but I couldn't have done any of this without our customers. I'd love to say thank you to them.

"They have been there helping me out if I get things wrong - and pointing it out when things aren't right."

Meanwhile, across the water, The Dog has been named the best pub in Burton by Camra for the second successive year. It came second in 2016. John McLaughlin, 33, heads the pub with a small team.

The pub is covered with 1,754 beer clips from the different ales that have been on offer at the pub down the years.

John said: "We have a huge selection of different ales, and it is really important to us to have such a wide selection.

"We will have classic ones and ones with a bit of a twist on at any one time.

"My most popular ale is a marshmallow one from the Tiny Rebel brewery - the locals can drink a keg of that in around three hours! It's just so different and I think that is what people love.

"I've had an absolute ball working here and I have met so many great people.

"Burton is a massive brewing town and it's so important that we have pubs in the town that reflect that and celebrate the beer that is made here and further afield.

"To be told that The Dog is the best pub in this brewing town is such an honour and I'm so grateful to my staff and customers for all their amazing support and the laughs we have."

The Dog was also named as the top pub in the whole of Staffordshire - an accolade shared with seven other watering holes across the county.

They include the Horse and Jockey in Lichfield and the Dog and Partridge in Marchington.