Bin collection days are set to change across East Staffordshire as the thousands of new houses which have been built in the area put "increasing pressure" on waste services.

Many Burton and Uttoxeter residents will be asked to change their routines as bin bosses plan "more efficient" collection routes due to the new homes they now cover.

With homes going up across East Staffordshire, the new routes will be introduced in March.

But David Leese, East Staffordshire Borough Council's deputy environment boss, was keen to emphasize that there will be no cuts to the number of collections.

He said: "Collecting waste from over 50,000 properties each week represents a significant challenge to the council and we recognise how vital this service is to our residents.

"We have carried out this review to ensure that the service can remain both reliable and cost-effective, ensuring that our refuse vehicles follow the most efficient routes and keeping our fuel usage to a minimum.

"It is important that residents understand that the council is not changing the frequency of collections.

"The majority of residents will still have their grey residual waste bin collected one week and their brown garden waste, blue dry recycling bin and blue paper bag collected the following week."

In the next fortnight, tags will be placed on bins to inform residents about the changes.

But details about the new routes and changes to collection days will not be issued until January.

A borough council spokesman said: "The calendars will be delivered through each household letter box and residents will be asked to keep these safe for future reference.

"These calendars are important as they will indicate which day households should present their bins for collection.

"Further copies of these calendars will also be available on the council’s website at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk from March."

A list of frequently asked questions has been published online at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/bins-rubbish-recycling/bin-changes-faq