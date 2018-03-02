The video will start in 8 Cancel

Blustery conditions, icy roads and treacherous footpaths have seen bin collections in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire postponed until Monday.

The harsh weather conditions, brought in by the storm labelled the "Beast from the East", have now led to thousands of households in the area being forced to wait more than a week for their bins to be collected.

Waste disposal chiefs say bin lorries are vulnerable to skidding in the treacherous conditions and sending them out risks causing "considerable damage".

They stressed the safety of their refuse collection crews and members of the public take priority over its usual services.

As a result, bin collections have been cancelled, but apologies were made for any inconvenience caused.

Collections for grey bins - for general waste - and blue bins - for recycling - will resume on Monday, March 5, while garden waste - collected in brown bins - will not be picked up for another week, with collections restarting on Monday, March 12.

Bosses at East Staffordshire Borough Council, which runs bin collections, say this will allow them to focus resources more effectively.

A spokesman said: "Due to the current weather conditions and the state of the roads, the Council has suspended all waste collections for Friday, March 2.

“The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience but, unfortunately, this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

“While we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority.

"At this stage, it is anticipated that collections will recommence on Monday, March 5 for grey bins and blue bins only.

"Brown bin collections will continue to be suspended from Monday, March 5 until Friday, March 9.

"This will enable the council to divert its resources and support those households that have missed a collection due to the weather conditions.

"Households that did not receive their usual collection on Thursday or Friday, March 1 or 2, should re-present them on Monday, March 5 and we will attempt to collect them as soon as possible. This applies to grey and blue bins only."

South Derbyshire District Council has also cancelled its bin collections.

Bosses say if people's green and brown bin collections have been missed, they will be collected on the next scheduled date a fortnight later.

Black bins, however, will be picked up as soon as possible after the weekend.

A spokesman said: "All refuse and recycling collections have been postponed today due to adverse weather conditions.

"If your green and brown bin have been missed, they will be picked up on your next scheduled collection date.

"If your black bin has been missed, we will aim to collect them next week."