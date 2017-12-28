The video will start in 8 Cancel

A national discount retailer is to open a store near the new M&S store in Ashby.

A 7,500 sq ft garden centre is on the way too, it has been revealed.

Property investment and development group The Conygar Investment Company has announced that it has exchanged a lease agreement with B&M Retail to construct the store and garden centre plus 79 car parking spaces.

The firm said the lease and construction of the store remained conditional on planning approval, with the planning application for the development to be submitted in the new year.

It said the development would occupy the remaining two acres of the site, in Smithy Road, following the recently completed construction of the popular M&S food hall.

Conygar chief executive Robert Ware said: "B&M is a strong national chain that will provide a valuable boost to the locality and we are therefore delighted to have agreed terms and are keen to start construction as soon as possible."

The nearest B&M store to the new Ashby outlet is in High Street, Swadlincote.

Burton's B&M Horninglow Street store opened in April this year, creating 50 jobs.

It has an extensive DIY, decorating and furniture range, as well as its very own garden centre.

It is not yet clear how many jobs the new Ashby store will create.

Marks & Spencer created 55 jobs in November when it launched its new food hall in Ashby.

The 9,000 sq ft store offers an extensive range of M&S food and drink, from everyday essentials to a range of items needed to create unique dishes and desserts.