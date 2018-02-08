The video will start in 8 Cancel

A BMW driver who fell asleep at the wheel on the A50 amazed police and fire crews by surviving a horror crash.

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Police Unit revealed the extent of the damage to the Z4 model in last night's smash near Hilton. A fire crew from Burton station helped deal with the wreckage.

The motorist escaped with minor injuries after the crash on the westbound A50 between junctions 4 and 5 at about 7.40pm.

Three fire crews were called to the scene to make the scene safe. Traffic was congested on the main route while emergency services were at the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service tweeted at the time: “Crews from #Kingsway_Green #AscotDrive_Green and Burton on Trent from @WestMidsFire are in attendance at a single vehicle RTC on the A50 west bound between junction 4 and junction 5. #NotJustFires .”

The police unit tweeted: "A50. One lucky Z4 driver who fell asleep at the wheel. Escaped with minor injuries. Reported for careless driving. #TakeThatBreak."

Police said the driver was later reported for careless driving.