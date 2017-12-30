The video will start in 8 Cancel

A body found in a wooded area is believed to be that of a missing Staffordshire man.

Staffordshire Police discovered the body in a wooded area off Bradley Lane, Stafford, while they were search for missing Ken Konchalski.

The 52-year-old went missing from the Stafford area on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, and the body was discovered early yesterday afternoon, Friday, December 29.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Ken's family have been informed and are being offered the services of specialist officers during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with them. Formal identification is still due to happen.

"We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

