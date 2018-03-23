The video will start in 8 Cancel

A bomb disposal unit has been spotted in Swadlincote this afternoon.

A police spokesman has confirmed that a bomb disposal team attended the scene in Weston Street, but insisted that the situation is not related to terror.

A naval shell has been discovered in Weston Street, which is believed to date back to the Second World War, according to Derbyshire Police.

The force confirmed to the Burton Mail that the incident is not terror related, having been called out on the afternoon of Friday, March 23.

The spokesman also confirmed that there is no threat to any residents.

Inital reports came from social media, and when Derbyshire Police was contacted at 6pm, officers were still at the scene handling the situation.