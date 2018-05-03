The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman was stunned to find a vast amount of bondage gear dumped in a Leicestershire field when she was out walking her dog.

Dr Sarah Hill, a Liberal Democrat councillor, found handcuffs, studded leather straps, paddles and a set of hockey pads in a private field near Great Bowden, in Leicestershire.

Dr Hill told the Leicester Mercury : "I was just out walking and I saw the stuff not far from the footpath.

"At first, I wasn't sure what it was. It was such a strange collection of things. But then I realised what it all was.

"It's not unusual to see fly-tipped building material or garden waste around there, but I've never seen any S&M equipment before.

"The handcuffs were play ones because they had long chains - I've seen a few real sets from my time on the police authority.

"The hockey pads? I've no idea what that's about. To be honest, I didn't want to get too close."

Dr Hill, who represents the Market Harborough East division at Leicestershire County Council, added: "I have no idea why it was all there.

"You could guess that whoever owned it wanted rid but was too embarrassed to put in in their bin or take it to the tip.

"But I'm sure it could have been wrapped discretely in bin bags and properly disposed of.

"There weren't any livestock in the field at the time but they could get caught up in it."

Dr Hill said the gear was found on private land, so Harborough District Council, which is responsible for dealing with fly-tipping, could not clear it up. She said she was unsure who the land owner was.