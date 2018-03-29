Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A book about Burton's world-famous brewing heritage which sold out in just two weeks is returning to the shelves due to huge demand.

Brewing in Burton upon Trent by Swadlincote author Ian Webster proved to be so popular that all 300 copies of the book which were orginally printed sold out within a fortnight of going on sale - and now the publishers have ordered another print run.

My Webster, who heads up a blood test lab at Burton Queen's Hospital, carried out months of painstaking research, during which he compiled more than 140 archived photos of the town.

It tells the story of brewing in the town, starting with the first recognised common brewer, Benjamin Printon, in 1708 and travels through time to look at the town's current commercial breweries.

The final chapter returns to present day to focus on the current industry and features exclusive interviews with brewers from Marston's head brewer Pat McGinty to Stuart Gates from Gates Burton Brewery.

Mr Webster said he was thrilled when the book sold out so quickly, but was determined to get more printed to fill the shelves.

He said: "I have recently spoken to Waterstones and they are expecting more copies any day now.

"There has been a sign in their window advertising my book and they have told me that as soon as more books come in, they have been selling straight away.

"I should be getting some more copies myself in the next few days as well, so if anyone wants to buy one, they can do so by calling me on 07956 075044. I'll even sign copies if people want!"

The book was released by Amberley Publishing, just after Christmas, and has caught the imagination of brewing fanatics and further afield.

His previous book, Ind Coope and Samuel Allsopp Breweries: The History of the Hand, was released in 2015 and sold 650 copies.

The book, which was the fourth best-seller in Waterstones that Christmas, was sold in India and the United States, with one copy even being sent to Buckingham Palace.

Now he is planning to write another more in-depth book on the brewing industry which could take him up to ten years to complete.

He has called for the public to come forward with their own stories about brewing in the town in hopes of creating a book featuring a comprehensive history of the industry in Burton.

What are the best Burton-brewed beers?

Some of the most famous beers, lagers and ales in the world are brewed in Burton, and beer drinkers can rejoice as they can get their hands on on a fresh pint, straight from the brewers.

Carling, Molson Coors' most famous export out of Burton, has been Britain's best selling lager for more than 30 years, say the brewers.

Pedigree, arguably Burton's most famous ale, has been brewed in the town for generations. The beer, originally called P, is well-loved by beer drinkers in the town, and further afield. The brew is available in Marston's pubs across the country.

Burton Bridge Brewery is another popular brewery to come out of the town and its flagship bitter was its first ever brew in May 1982. The award-winning brew sees beer connoisseurs from far and wide wanting to get a taste.

Cobra, another beer brewed by Molson Coors, has gained worldwide attention, as it appeals to both ale and lager drinkers for being smoother and less gassy. It is brewed in the UK and India, with its UK home here in Burton.