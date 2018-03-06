Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers heading for East Midlands Airport are in line for a transport boost thanks to a new bus service ferrying travellers directly to the site.

The my15 trentbarton service around the area will be adding extra pick-up places across South Derbyshire, North-West Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and other parts of the region to collect members of the public jetting off on holiday.

The changes will come into effect on Sunday, March 25, and will see areas such as Shardlow and Castle Donington directly connected with the airport, as well as other locations further afield such as Ilkeston, Stapleford and Sandiacre.

The new service will enable more travellers to forget about parking charges and could help turn the spotlight on job opportunities in the area, with the airport increasingly a hub for employment.

Tom Morgan, director of service delivery at Heanor-based trentbarton, said: "Linking local communities to such a developing employment hub is incredibly important for the region and should have a positive effect on the local economies."

"We are very excited by the changes and expect them to be warmly received by our customers.

"There are of course some things that won't change, such as our friendly passionate driving team, who have become renowned for delivering excellent customer service over a number of years."

He added that eight newly refurbished buses would be provided, which will include USB charging points and comfortable seating.