A 12-year-old boy was among a group of yobs handed banning orders and 6pm curfews in Swadlincote following a disturbance at McDonald's.

Derbyshire Police say they hope the crackdown is sending a "clear message" that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated following a spate of complaints in the town.

Officers say a number of children have been handed conditions banning them from entering the McDonald's restaurant in Belmont Street, Swadlincote, and preventing them from congregating in groups of more than three in the area.

Police say the youngsters were reported to have been foul, abusive and threatening to McDonald's staff when asked to leave the premises.

Community Protection Warnings have been issued to two boys, aged 13 and 14, following anti-social behaviour on Monday, March 19.

Warnings were also handed to two boys, aged 15 and 17, following incidents at McDonald’s during February and March.

Community Protection Notices have also been issued to a 14-year-old boy for anti-social behaviour at McDonald's on the evening of Monday, March 19.

A girl and a boy, both 16, were also handed notices in relation to a disturbance in Newhall on Friday, March 16.

Fixed penalty notices of £100 have been issued to two boys, aged 12 and 15, due to continuing to enter McDonald’s in breach of their ban.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Our Safer Neighbourhood Officers are continuing to use new legislation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Swadlincote.

"We hope the action is sending a clear message that it will not be tolerated."

It comes after the force took "positive action" during half-term in response to complaints of anti-social behaviour in Swadlincote.

Additional patrols were launched around the Delph, Pipeworks, McDonald's and Morrisons areas.

More information on the work of the team is available by sending a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

What is anti-social behaviour and how is it dealt with?

Anti-social behaviour means acting in a manner which causes harassment, alarm or distress to one or more people at a time.

An order given to perpetrators often contains conditions prohibiting an individual from carrying out specific anti-social acts or from entering certain areas.

The orders are not criminal sanctions and not intended to punish the individual, they are designed to be preventative.

A community protection notice is a notice that forces offenders to "stop doing specified things" which result in others feeling threatened.

Dispersal notices are given to groups of two or more people from areas where there is persistent anti-social behaviour.

The Safer South Derbyshire Partnership brings organisations including South Derbyshire District Council and the police together to "make the district even safer and help people feel secure."