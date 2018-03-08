The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bikers revving their engines close to a residential estate in Castle Gresley have felt the long arm of the law, it has been revealed.

Derbyshire Police say they are aware of incidents involving motorcycle engines revving loudly in Ryder Close, at Cadley Hill industrial estate, after residents voiced complaints about loud noises when they attended the latest Safer Neighbourhood meeting.

Castle Gresley resident Janice Pallet told PC Paul Russell and PCSO Dave McMillan about the issues.

She said: "In recent weeks we have heard the revving up of cars behind Appleby Glade. We can hear the wheels spinning."

PC Russell said: "They are 'boy racers'. It is an issue in Ryder Close. We are aware of it and have been down regularly to check on them."