A 45-year-old man has been accused of failing to properly look after four dogs and 30 chickens in his care.

Jason Smith, of Burton Road, Branston, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he faced charges in relation to offences which allegedly occurred in Burton between July 15 and August 15.

He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to 17 chickens, namely that he allegedly failed to treat their mite infestation and failed to supply them with fresh, clean drinking water.

He also allegedly failed to meet the need for a suitable living environment for 30 chickens.

Smith also allegedly failed to investigate and address the signs of ill-health of a hen suffering from a parasitic infestation, mite burden and circling behaviour.

He also allegedly failed to investigate and address the ill-health of 12 chickens including their weight and poor body condition

He allegedly failed to investigate and address pressure sores on the feet of two chickens.

And he allegedly failed to maintain the coats of four dogs, and investigate and address their weight and poor body condition

He is due to appear again at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on April 26 and answers unconditional bail.