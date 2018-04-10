The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 20-year-old man is facing charges of allegedly causing unnecessary suffering to rabbits and pigeons in his care.

Jeremiah Smith, of Burton Road, Branston, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He is yet to enter a plea to the charges which are alleged to have occurred in Burton between August 10 and August 15.

Smith is accused of of causing unnecessary suffering to five rabbits and 12 pigeons by failing to meet their needs for a suitable living environment by failing to supply water constantly.

He is also accused of failing to investigate and address the needs of a rabbit by allegedly failing to check the cause of her weight loss and dermatitis skin disease.

Smith is also charged with failing to investigate and address the poor body condition, breathing difficulties and nasal discharge of a rabbit and the sores on the feet of another rabbit.

He is also accused of failing to meet the need for a suitable living environment for a kestrel, and five owls between July 28 and August 15,

Smith is due to attend Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on April 26 and answers unconditional bail.