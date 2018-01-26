Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver who was more than three-times the legal alcohol limit has avoided an immediate jail sentence, but has been banned from the roads for FOUR years.

Van driver Terry Fisher, 55, of Fontwell Road, Branston, was told he posed a ‘serious risk’ to both himself and members of the public when he was caught over the legal drink-drive limit.

Fisher appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where he admitted driving a Vauxhall van in Main Street, Branston, on December 28 with 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates opted to give Fisher a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months because they noted the high reading and said he posed a 'serious risk to both himself and the public'.

Fisher was also ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

He has been banned from driving for 48 months.

Fisher was caught at the tail-end of Staffordshire Police's annual crackdown on festive drink-drivers.

Officers launched the campaign in December, last year, to highlight the potentially deadly consequences of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while behind the wheel.

In December 2016, Staffordshire Police carried out a total of 1,336 alcohol breath tests, with 171 drivers arrested after being found to be positive or refusing a breath test, equating to 12.8 per cent of those tested.

This shows an increase of one-and-a-half per cent on the 2015 December campaign when 1,394 tests were carried out, with 158 motorists arrested for failing or refusing a breath test.

Derbyshire Police also created a video of a crash caused by a drink driver, which leaves several people seriously injured and one dead.

The footage uses children's toys and the voice of youngsters to stress the painful legacy that fatal collisions can leave behind.

The force increased patrols throughout December and stepped-up spot breath testing and drug testing checks at the roadside.

Last December 2016, in which the latest figures are available, more than 20 collisions were caused by drink or drug-drivers in Derby and Derbyshire.

A total of 273 motorists were breathalysed during the campaign, with 43 testing positive for alcohol in their system or refusing to take the test.

In one case, a 26-year-old woman provided a sample of 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside – that was more than four times over the legal limit.

Alcohol and drugs affect people in vastly different ways, and are proven to reduce drivers’ alertness, reaction speeds and general awareness of their surroundings.

Anyone who wants to report a drink or drug-driver should call the force on 101. If someone is about to get behind the wheel and you believe they have had too much to drink, dial 999.

Alternatively, pass information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.