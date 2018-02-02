Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road which has been closed and making drivers' lives a misery is to reopen earlier than expected.

Branston Road, in Tatenhill, is currently shut to allow for the construction of the £30 million John Taylor Free School.

It has now been revealed that it will reopen three days earlier than previously planned.

The closure has meant an eight-mile detour for residents in the area, provoking anger and frustration.

Villagers in Tatenhill had already been forced to put up with Branston Road being closed for most of last year when it was announced the road would close once again in January.

Five months' extra work is planned before the secondary school opens in September.

Roads bosses have now said that the road will open on Monday, May 28 - three days ahead of schedule - and in time for the spring bank holiday.

The work involved the complete removal of the existing road, constructing a brand new one and roundabout, together with a pavement and cycleway.

There has also been the installation of new services including gas and electricity, new kerbs, road markings, traffic signs and street lighting.

Councillor Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "These works are essential to ensure the entire infrastructure is in place to serve the new school, businesses and future residents.

"We understand that some residents are concerned about the length of the closure, so we have been working hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum, and have been having frequent meetings with residents to discuss the closure and the progress we are making.

"By completing all of these works in one go, we can avoid the need for more closures and ensure that the school, future pupils of the school and residents will have all of the infrastructure in place for years to come."