Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The band which featured in the 1995 hit film Brassed Off! starring Ewan McGregor will be performing in Burton next month - along with local choristers.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is set to show off its talents when members join Gresley Male Voice Choir on stage at Burton Town Hall on June 16.

The colliery brass band will take the stage with the Gresley choir to perform a wide variety of music including new and old tunes.

Both brass band and choir have been performing for more than 100 years each and have their roots in the UK’s industrial heritage. Gresley Male Voice Choir was originally formed in 1904 by a group of 15 men from the Primitive Methodist Chapel in Church Gresley.

The minister was said to have been so impressed he urged the men to continue as a choir. Over the years their name of Church Gresley Primitive Methodist Male Voice Choir was shortened to Gresley Male Voice Choir.

(Image: Gresley Male Voice Choir)

Meanwhile, Grimethorpe Colliery Band was formed during the First World War in 1917, and has since been crowned national and British Open brass band champions on numerous occasions.

Successes include 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain.

Greater international fame was to come however, thanks to the 1995 film Brassed Off! The film told the story of the fictional South Yorkshire village of Grimley, and how the local colliery’s band won a national competition only a few days after the closure of the colliery was announced.

The Grimethorpe band provided the soundtrack music and extras for the on-screen band in the film, which starred Ewan McGregor, Pete Postlethwaite and Tara Fitzgerald.

The decline of the pits was the focal point of Brassed Off! The soundtrack to the film was provided by the Grimethorpe Colliery Band , and the plot is based on Grimethorpe's 's own struggles against the pit closure.

Grimethorpe's concert performances include appearances at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in London, together with a wealth of national and international television and radio appearances and professional recordings.

The band has bagged two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to Brassed Off!

Gresley Male Voice Choir has more than 50 members and carries out an average of 22 engagements a year performing for a range of societies from small groups, churches to national bodies, and has toured extensively, in the UK, Europe and USA.

Both organisations will join forces on Saturday, June 16, at Burton Town Hall. Doors open at 6.15pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets cost £20 and are available by visiting www.wegottickets.com/gmvc or by emailing ticketagent4gmvc@gmail.com or by calling 07399 417995.