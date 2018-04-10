Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A big-hearted mum hid her battle with liver disease from her family as she did not want them to "worry about her".

Marilyn Jessica Bartlett, of Elmsleigh Drive, in Midway, died with her family by her side at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

However, it was only after her death that her family discovered that the 65-year-old knew she had liver disease but did not want them to worry. Marilyn did not want to her children to be left heartbroken if the treatment failed so she keep it quiet.

Her daughter Sharon Lavill is now hoping to keep her memory alive.

Sharon said: "Our mum had a big heart and was known to many friends in around the local area. We are from a big family, having a number of brothers and sisters but our mum coped considerably well for many years on her own bringing us up and never asked for help or support.

"She had always done her best and gone without so she can give to us."

Marilyn died on January 30, 2017.

Sharon said: "It broke our hearts on January 30 being by our mum's bedside, taking it in turns to hold her hand, and saying our goodbyes as she passed away.

"It wasn't until myself and my husband Scott went to sign for mum's death certificate that we got told mum knew about having liver disease and other symptoms that came along with it.

"But she decided not to tell her children anything because she didn't want us to worry about her, rally around her or seeing her go through different treatments, ie liver transplant, in case it failed. Yet again that was our mum putting her children and family first before herself.

"Our mum was born on November 9, 1951, and has always been a strong-minded woman.

"As a family, we knew our mum wasn't very well beforehand with jaundice and swelling and pains to her stomach but would never guessed it was liver disease. If we did maybe we could have convinced her that treatment was worth a go but we will never know now.

Bed blocking pensioner stuck in hospital told her family she 'wanted to die'

"If we can help just one family that's going through this then I'll know I've done something good as prevention is better than a cure.

"I always thought liver disease was linked just to fatty foods and alcohol but my mum proved me wrong as she never touched alcohol."

This is why Sharon has decided to hold a fund-raising event to help raise money for British Liver Disease Trust and awareness of this disease.

It will be held at Newhall Social Club, in High Street, on Saturday, May 19, and will consist of various stalls, a tombola and face-painting from noon to 3pm, followed by a 80s theme disco in the evening.

Night tickets will be on sale for the evening and Sharon is dedicating four days a week to making the event a success.

She is looking for companies that may like to donate gifts towards raffle prizes, a bouncy castle hire and people wanting tickets to show their support.

So far she has had prizes donated by the Monkey Forest in Stoke, The Tall Chimney in Swadlincote, Conkers in Moira, Rebound in Ashby, Bretby Garden Centre and Garden King, and Swadlincote Ski Centre.

Anyone who can help is asked to email Sharon at cockneybabe@msn.com