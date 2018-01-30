Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boozy breakfasts while waiting for flights at East Midlands Airport could become a thing of the past after the Government launched an investigation into all-day alcohol sales at airports.

The increase in the number of alcohol-related incidents on flights has led to the probe.

Airports are currently allowed to sell alcohol 24 hours a day due to a loophole in licensing laws.

And plenty of holidaymakers take advantage of this with a breakfast pint or two before flying.

Earlier this year, a review by the House of Lords looked at ending 24-hour drinking in airports - and now the Home Office intends to issue a "call for evidence" to "assess the impact of implementing the Licensing Act on airside premises."

If supported by the evidence, the Manchester Evening News reports it could lead to an extension of the Licensing Act 2003 to cover alcohol being sold to passengers before they board flights.

This would give councils the power to licence and inspect bars, pubs and restaurants inside airports. And they could also limit the hours alcohol is served.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Hundreds of millions of passengers travel through the UK's airports and they should be able to enjoy their holidays without having their flight disrupted by a small minority of people.

"There are already tough penalties in place for drunkenness on an aircraft – you can be imprisoned for up to two years or given an unlimited fine. Pilots also have the power to issue the removal of passengers from the plane if they are drunk and the safety of the aircraft or its passengers is threatened."

Phil Ward, managing director of Jet2.com, described amending the Licensing Act as a "critical step" to protect crew and passengers from alcohol-related disruptive behaviour.

He said: "As a family-friendly airline, flying millions of people on holiday, we will not tolerate a small minority of disruptive passengers spoiling the flight for the rest of those on board, so we believe this step would have a very positive impact.

"We are encouraged that the Home Office has committed to issuing a call for evidence on this, and we look forward to working with them and the rest of industry to find a solution to this growing problem."

A spokesman for the Manchester Airport Group, which operates East Midlands Airport, said: "We are clear that disruptive behaviour, whether fuelled by alcohol or otherwise, is completely unacceptable.

"Thankfully, instances of anti-social behaviour are rare and involve only a small number of our passengers and affect a tiny proportion of the flights we handle each day.

"However, examples from the past year show clearly that the whole of our industry will not accept anti-social behaviour at any stage of a journey and that we will collectively take action to ensure the actions of a minority do not impact the experience of the majority.

"Passengers who behave in a disruptive manner or fail to behave face arrest or being prevented from flying."