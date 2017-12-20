The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stolen pet was among the dogs sold in a sophisticated fraud operation that put puppies "at risk of infection and disease", a court has heard.

Stramshall breeder Lucy Guntripp made nearly £3,000 selling dogs with fake documents, including bogus vaccination certificates signed by cousin Kelvin Brown.

The Uttoxeter man, posing as registered veterinary surgeon "Keith Brown", was rumbled by genuine vets who saw the forged papers.

Guntripp and Brown have now pleaded guilty to their crimes after appearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday, December 18.

Magistrates ruled they had "risked the health and well-being of the puppies" and inflicted "high emotional distress" on their victims.

Prosecutor Lucy Daniels said: "Lucy Guntripp made £2,950 by advertising a large number of puppies and dogs for sale between May 2015 and February 2016.

"Not only have the defendants misled the purchasers, but they’ve saved money by not actually vaccinating the puppies themselves.

"This would have put the animals’ health at risk from infection and disease, as would selling the puppies at just six weeks of age.

"The fraudulent vaccination certificates meant customers had to pay around £80 for extra vaccinations after buying the dogs."

One of the animals sold from Guntripp's home at Trippyhill Farm, in Hollington Lane, was stolen border terrier Ginny.

The animal had been snatched from Burton owner Hannah Denton's back garden in January 2015.

Guntripp issued a catalogue of false documents when a buyer from Doncaster paid £500 for the bitch six months later.

They included a breeders’ certificate, vaccination card, ownership papers and Kennel Club registration – all carrying fake name "Red Caro".

But the "very upset" buyer had to return Ginny to her rightful owner when a microchip scan revealed her true identity.

After several vets reported the forged vaccination cards, animal health officers raided Trippyhill Farm in Febraury 2016.

Ms Daniels, prosecuting for animal health authority Staffordshire County Council,

told the court what was uncovered during the raid.

She said: "Evidence gathered during the execution of a warrant at Lucy Guntripp’s home address found altered tail docking certificates and blank Irish vaccination certificates.

"It was a sophisticated fraud. There were false documents and vaccination certificates.

"In relation to Lucy Guntripp, this is a case of culpability and there has been an abuse of her position and responsibility.

"People buying pets rely on the person selling them when they say they’ve been vaccinated."

Among the animals sold with certificates signed by Brown, of Heathfield Road, were wire-haired fox terrier puppies that fetched up to £850 each.

Richard Oldroyd, defending Guntripp and Brown, said: "Kelvin Brown accepts he signed these documents when asked to do so.

"When contacted by a vet who had seen his name on the certificate, he was asked if he was ‘Keith Brown’ and he said he was.

"I’m not a writing analyst, but it appears likely the signature on the certificate was actually for Kelvin, not Keith, Brown.

"He had no financial gain whatsoever and was not responsible for the animals.

"He was living at Trippyhill Farm in a caravan, but has moved out from there and now lives with his partner, who is expecting their child, and has started a successful business.

"The allegations against Lucy Guntripp were spread over a short space of time. There were two litters of terriers.

"It was at a time when she had money difficulties. She lived on a farm where there were problems with vets’ bills and local vets were unwilling to help them with vaccinations.

"There was a big raid in February 2016 and there was no criticism whatsoever in terms of the animals’ welfare."

Guntripp pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent business, while Brown admitted unlawfully using a practitioner’s title and three charges of making a false document.

Brown, 33, committed the offences while an unrelated suspended sentence was active, the court heard.

He will be sent to crown court for sentencing on a date yet to be confirmed.

Guntripp, 20, will be back at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, in Newcastle under Lyme, to be sentenced on Monday, January 8.

Both defendants have been granted unconditional bail until they next appear.