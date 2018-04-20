Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two care homes in South Derbyshire are set to open their doors to celebrate the Queen’s birthday as part of a nationwide event to encourage people to visit their residents.

Cedar Court Nursing Home, in Bretby Park, Bretby, will host a street party to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday, while its neighbour Cedar Court Dementia Care Home, will lay on a royal tea party, all as part of Care Home Open Day on Saturday, April 21.

The nationwide event aims to encourage people to visit, and engage with the care homes in their community in order to develop better relationships. It also hopes to stamp out “damaging misconceptions” that care homes are quiet, sombre places.

Staff say these kinds of interactions are vital for the mental wellbeing of residents, and the continued sense of community to be found in care homes across the country.

Cedar Court Nursing Home’s Queen’s Birthday Street Party will be filled with decorations, fancy hats and plenty of food and entertainment. In addition to sweet treats and entertainment the home is hoping that visitors will enjoy meeting its residents and staff, and hearing some of their stories.

Cedar Court Nursing Home will be open from 11am until 5pm for the event.

Meanwhile, Cedar Court Dementia Care Home’s Right Royal Tea Party will be available with tea, cakes and nibbles, a bouncy castle for the young and young at heart, big band sounds and its very own unicorn, which younger visitors are welcome to ride. Visitors will also be able to meet the residents and staff.

Cedar Court Dementia Care Home will be open from 2pm until 4pm.

A spokesman for Swadlincote-based Your Health Limited, which runs both homes, said: “The Care Home Open Day is a fantastic way for Cedar Court Nursing Home and Cedar Court Dementia Care Home to show off their excellent services, and highlight the hard work and dedication of our staff members and support teams.

“We want to show our community what life is like for our residents, and open new avenues of communication in the future. It’s essential that our residents still feel a part of our community – and for children and young people to feel as though they can approach homes such as ours.

“There are damaging misconceptions that still surround care homes; people think they’re quiet, sombre places but that couldn’t be further from the truth. There’s a lot of life and fun to be found here, so come and experience it for yourself.”

Programmes for the day can be viewed by visiting www.carehomeopenday.org.uk, and searching for Cedar Court Nursing Home or Cedar Court Dementia Care Home.