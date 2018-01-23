Drivers heading out on the roads could be faced with quite a sight as two giant brewery tanks make their way through Burton and Swadlincote.
Officers from Derbyshire police will be helping to escort two of the giant vessels from Swadlincote, through Burton and Derby and on to the M1 at junction 28 today, Tuesday, January 23.
They will be heading to Molson Coors in North Yorkshire.
Vessels are currently in Burton Road
The vessels are currently making their way through Burton Road before heading to Manor Road and then the A38
Vessels going through Egginton village
Derbyshire Roads Police provided this image of the vessels going through Egginton village.
The brewery vessels are heading out of Burton
Pictures of the vessels approaching Burton
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted this picture of the brewery tanks approaching Burton.
They are here
The vessels are now making their way across Burton Bridge
Police close Ashby Road and Burton Bridge ready for the tanks
Police have arrived in Burton and closed Ashby Road and Burton Bridge ready for the arrival of the vessels.
Route for the giant brewery vessels
Are you wanting to get a glimpse of the vessels? Find the route they will be taking here.
Derbyshire Police are ready to help move the vessels
Officers from Derbyshire Police are ready to help transport the two vessels from Swadlincote.
The giant brewery vessels have headed off
The brewery vessels have now set off from Cadley Hill Road, Swadlincote, as they make their way to Burton. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has tweeted these pictures of the tanks before they left.