Drivers heading out on the roads could be faced with quite a sight as two giant brewery tanks make their way through Burton and Swadlincote.

Officers from Derbyshire police will be helping to escort two of the giant vessels from Swadlincote, through Burton and Derby and on to the M1 at junction 28 today, Tuesday, January 23.

They will be heading to Molson Coors in North Yorkshire.

Vessels are currently in Burton Road

The vessels are currently making their way through Burton Road before heading to Manor Road and then the A38

The Brewery Vessels are currently in Burton Road
Vessels going through Egginton village

Derbyshire Roads Police provided this image of the vessels going through Egginton village.

The vessels went through Egginton village
The brewery vessels are heading out of Burton

The vessels are heading to the A38
Pictures of the vessels approaching Burton

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted this picture of the brewery tanks approaching Burton.

The brewery vessels approaching Burton
They are here

The vessels are now making their way across Burton Bridge

The vessels arriving in Burton
Police close Ashby Road and Burton Bridge ready for the tanks

Police have arrived in Burton and closed Ashby Road and Burton Bridge ready for the arrival of the vessels.

The bridge is being cleared ready for the arrival of the tanks
Route for the giant brewery vessels

Derbyshire Police are ready to help move the vessels

Officers from Derbyshire Police are ready to help transport the two vessels from Swadlincote.

Police are ready to help transport the giant vessels
The giant brewery vessels have headed off

The brewery vessels have now set off from Cadley Hill Road, Swadlincote, as they make their way to Burton. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has tweeted these pictures of the tanks before they left.

The vessels at Able Engineering, in Swadlincote
