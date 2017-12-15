Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A canine television star who acts as a reading buddy for hundreds of children, has become the subject of a new children’s book now being read across the world.

The adventures of Mojo, who rose to fame as the star of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, is now being read in the USA, Australia and Singapore as book fans clamber to read the latest story on the superstar.

Mojo’s owner, Lynne Land, from Hilton, has written her first book, Mojo Make Believe, based on her pet’s make believe journeys after encouragement from friends.

He is already a favourite with children at Hilton Primary School as a reading buddy.

Mrs Land, 51, said: "The children reads to Mojo and we have had massive success with children who didn’t want to read, couldn’t see the purpose or are frightened of dogs or have special needs.

"We have done this for about one-and-a-half-years and I started writing little stories which just was a natural thing.

"I posted some of the stories on Facebook just about the dogs (Mojo, as well as her second dog Freddie) being secret agents. It was just a laugh. They were on different missions. And my friends started asking them to go on missions. It was really good fun.

"People said 'you should write a children’s book' so that seed was planted. In this book Mojo basically make believes things that happen to him.

"It is a picture book with photos of Mojo, aimed at early years youngsters, and I have just sent out books to Singapore, Australia and the USA to Amazon on Kindle or as a book."

Six-year-old Mojo and three-year-old Freddie are already stars, having scored four 'big yeses' from Britain’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon with their adorable performance on the popular TV talent show.

In May, the duo were broadcast on Britain's Got More Talent where Mojo performed dances and tricks, and even played a tune on her tiny piano, much to Simon’s delight.

And if that wasn't enough to charm the audience, Mojo and Freddie drove a toy sports car around the stage together – and almost ran over hosts Ant and Dec!

Mojo Make Believe is available by visiting https://www.amazon.co.uk/Mojo-Make-Believe-Lynne-Land/dp/1999857704