Two skateboarding poodles from South Derbyshire have become stars of the small screen after landing roles in a national TV advertising campaign.

Toy poodles Freddie and Mojo, who impressed Britain's Got Talent judges last year, can sing, play the piano, and even perform pirouettes.

But it is their prowess on four wheels which earned them a coveted spot on an advert for pet food brand Webbox Natural.

Freddie and Mojo’s owner and trainer, Lynne Lund, from Hilton, says the pair show a ‘natural’ flair for performing tricks.

She said: “Mojo especially showed me very early on she had a real brain and wanted to try new things. She often invented tricks of her own.

“If I opened the kitchen drawer, Mojo would jump up and shut it. I started capturing her behaviour and very soon she was doing them all on command.”

Lynne was a dog groomer for 30 years and trained dogs in agility, but was never a pro in tricks until she started to practice with her seven beloved animals.

To teach her dogs to perform on command she uses a ‘clicking’ system, which rewards an animal for good behaviour. They learn to expect that a ‘click’ means they can expect a treat.

She said: “Even if you click it by accident, they still get a treat. It’s a very positive method of training.

“You click for a certain behaviour and if you do it enough they do other things for it. They start to recognise it. It’s a very nice way of training dogs.

“Mojo can now play a piano and sing and she can drive a car. We just built it up over time.

“But it’s not just about treats. You have to build up a love with the dogs and a relationship of trust. Even if you haven’t got a treat at that precise moment, they know they are going to get something. It’s always going to end with a reward.”

Mojo and Freddie’s talents were given the seal of approval by entertainment mogul Simon Cowell and the rest of Britain’s Got Talent judges, when they were given four ‘yes' votes last year.

Despite failing to progress in the ITV show, Lynne knows they have a bright future ahead of them as ambassadors for pet food firm Webbox Natural.

In the new TV campaign seven-year-old Mojo is seen pushing her son Freddie, three, on a mini skateboard.

Lynne said: “One day I just thought ‘wouldn’t it be fun if Mojo could ride a skateboard’. I found one in the loft and decided to give it a go.

“I clicked her and before I knew it she was riding up and down the hall. She’s been up and down seeing friends, and even been to the skate park.

“Everyone loves it when they see her out and about.”

The campaign was originally intended to feature Mojo’s granddaughter, Pixie. But a bout of stage fright put a stop to that.

Lynne said: “Pixie is perfect when we practice at home but sometimes going to different places is just too much. Thankfully Mojo was perfectly at ease stepping in.

“I’m very proud of them all. That’s when you know a behaviour is generalised, and that they really do understand it.

“It’s always nice to know that even if you take them somewhere different they are still going to behave the same. Mojo and Freddie even go into schools. They’re always really easygoing.”

Lynne says despite Mojo and Freddie’s perfect performance on set, they are not averse to the odd diva moment.

She said: “Mojo has plenty of diva moments. She was a diva when we did Britain’s Got Talent - she had her own dressing room and everything!”

Gushing about her pack, which has included six generations of the same toy poodle family, she added: “I’m very much in love with the dogs. My life revolves around them, really.”

