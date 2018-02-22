Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Gas owner Centrica has announced that it will axe 4,000 jobs after a "weak" and "poor" financial performance in 2017.

The firm has not specified which job roles are at risk, but did state that the first 1,000 will be cut this year.

Centrica says that the majority of the 4,000 job losses will be in the UK, where 30,000 of its 35,000-strong global workforce are based.

The firm cut 2,100 jobs in 2017 and has axed 5,500 roles since 2016 as part of cost-saving measures as it continues to lose customers.

It aims to shed the 4,000 roles by 2020, taking overall losses to 9,500 as part of a £750 million cost savings per year target, and its chief executive could not rule out the chance of further redundancies.

The company will however create 1,000 additional roles via Connected Home, DE&P and EM&T between 2018-20.

This follows a drop in profits last year of 17 per cent to £1.25 billion, losing around 750,000 customers a year - 10 per cent of British Gas domestic accounts.

It's net debt dropped £877 million to £2.6 billion.

Iain Conn, Centrica Group chief executive, said that the main causes for "poor" and "weak" performance came as a result of "political and regulatory" intervention and a loss of energy customer in the UK, alongside energy supply in North America.

Mr Conn also said that "uncertainty" over a potential price cap in the UK had affected business, and that he "deeply regrets" the poor performance.

He said: "Our financial result in the second half of 2017 was weak, primarily reflecting poor performance in Business energy supply and particularly in our North America Business unit.

"The combination of political and regulatory intervention in the UK energy market, concerns over the loss of energy customers in the UK, and the performance issue in North America have created material uncertainty around Centrica and, although we delivered on our financial targets for the year, this resulted in a very poor shareholder experience.

"We regret this deeply, and I am determined to restore shareholder value and confidence.

"The underlying trends driving our strategy are clear, as are the distinctive capabilities we have to benefit from them. We are committed to delivering attractive returns and growth over the medium term.

"Our focus today is on performance delivery and financial discipline - on demonstrating top line growth as we deliver improved service and new propositions for our customers, and driving efficiency as hard as possible to underpin our competitiveness."