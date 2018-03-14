The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters in Sudbury were this morning facing delays after a lorry is believed to have broken down on the bridge on the A515, close to the Boar's Head pub.

As of around 8.15am, motorists were being directed by men from the recovery firm assisting the vehicle, as the lorry has broken down next to a set of traffic lights.

A commuter heading to work told the Burton Mail: "There is a broken down lorry on the bridge near the Boar's Head, and it's causing pretty big tail backs.

"People are having to be directed over the bridge by the recovery firm men.

"It took me 10 minutes to get over the bridge this morning."

It was not known how long the disruption would last.