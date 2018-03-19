Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Details of a new link road which could reduce traffic at one of South Derbyshire’s busiest roundabouts have been revealed for the first time - amid concerns it could become a "rat run".

The so-called "spine road" will be created as part of a 400-home development on land at Broomy Farm, Hartshorne.

It will link the A511 at Burton Road and the A514 Woodville Road - and, crucially, it is set to bypass the notorious Tollgate Island.

Heavy congestion at the island has made it an accident black-spot down the years because it provides a junction for motorists travelling to and from Ashby, Swadlincote and Burton.

Proposals for the housing scheme were approved in 2016, but now new details on the spine road, which will run through the development, have been released.

There have been previous concerns the road could be over-populated by those hoping to avoid Tollgate.

And Councillor Steve Taylor, who represents Woodville on South Derbyshire District Council, says he hopes measures will be put in place to mitigate any dangers to pedestrians.

Councillor Taylor said: "When the site was originally proposed in the local plan the road through the site, which will bypass Tollgate, needed to be a strategic road as a good alternative with good protection for pedestrians - or it should not be a through-route.

"Alternatively, we should have a road so that residents can come out either side so it is not as attractive for a rat-run.

"But all potential rat-runs are attractive when traffic is faced with Tollgate.

"My fear is that, irrespective of how well-detailed it will be, it is still a rat-run and therefore may cause a danger for the residents who move there."

Hallam Land Management previously published comments taken from the public consultation for its original housing application.

Many of the comments claimed the link road could reduce traffic using the Tollgate.

Others said there may be little impact when coupled with traffic from the 400 homes.

Hallam chiefs say the link road has been designed to reduce the speed of traffic.

They say changes in the road surface and several key junctions along its route will prevent it from becoming a rat-run.

A report from Hallam Land Management said: "Traffic and highways was a key issue for residents, the key concern being increased traffic, increased chance of accidents and 'rat-run' issues associated with the new link road.

"Other residents commented on the potential for the proposed link road to be used as a rat-run.

"The illustrative layout shows the indicative alignment of the link road through the site, which has been designed to reduce vehicle speeds by the provision of changes in surface and key junctions along its route.

"The link road will be subject to detailed design, and will be the subject of discussion and agreement with county highways.

"The local highway authority are of the opinion that the potential link road though the site would be necessary to minimise the impact at the Tollgate roundabout."

The applicant also said the proposed Swadlincote-Woodville Regeneration Route, which will provide a larger bypass, taking traffic away from Woodville, would ease the pressure.

During a planning meeting, highways bosses raised no concerns and it was confirmed the link road would offset the impact at the Tollgate roundabout "in principle".

They said it would be preferred to any physical improvements at the roundabout due to concerns over HGV manoeuvres.

The report added that the link road would cause little change at the roundabout, given the development of the 400 homes.