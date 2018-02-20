The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drinks will soon be flowing at a new multi-million-pound events hub at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Replacing the Alrewas site's huge temporary marquee, the £5.6 million building will host functions ranging from parties to drinks receptions.

Arboretum bosses have announced that construction is now under way and the facility should be ready by August.

Mark Ellis, the head of commercial operations at the National Memorial Arboretum said: "Glenn Howells Architects and construction firm Stepnell are helping us to create a very different kind of event space.

"Beautifully crafted to complement the living tribute in which it sits, it will prove to be the perfect venue for events that matter in a place that matters."

Plans to build the 2,500-square-metre building were announced in November.

The initial steel structure is now in place and builders will now work on the roof, walls and inside of the single-storey building.

The final structure will feature two walls made entirely of glass and a terrace, giving visitors a magnificent view of the more than 150-acre arboretum.

Catering facilities and a bar area will allow for banquets serving up to 300 people.

Stepnell has been chosen to build the multi-million pound complex after its work constructing the complex's popular remembrance centre, which opened in October 2016.

The firm's construction director, Bill Haynes, said: "We are extremely pleased to have progressed to this important stage in the construction of the new events building for the arboretum.

"The scheme will deliver a high-specification building in keeping with the exacting standards set by the remembrance centre and further enhance the experience of visitors to this unique and nationally-significant site."

The arboretum, which is a national focal point for remembrance, houses around 350 memorials and 30,000 trees.

Fancy visiting the National Memorial Arboretum?

The National Memorial Arboretum is a 150-acre haven for remembering the past and paying tribute to those who have served in the military for our country.

The centre is completely free to visit, with only a car parking charge of £3 for all day.

However, donations are appreciated and the centre recommends giving £5 per person.

The centre is open from 9am until 5pm every day, with visitors invited to a daily act of remembrance at 11am in its chapel.

There are more than 300 memorials dotted around the Alrewas site, each with their own unique history and representation.

Each memorial comes with symbolism for military associations, charity groups, emergency services or individuals.

For anybody visiting the site, these are some of the memorials which will last long in the memory.

Armed Forces Memorial

First opened in October 12, 2007, this piece of architecture was erected to remember the men and woman of the armed and merchant services who lost their lives in conflict since the end of the Second World War.

The structure records more than 16,000 names of those who have been killed as a result of terrorist action or on training exercises in recent times.

The circular white structure was inspired by the landscapes of prehistoric Britain and ancient Rome.

Shot at Dawn Memorial

This memorial was built to commemorate the 306 British and Commonwealth soldiers who were shot for deserting or cowardice during the First World War.

The statue is a model of Private Herbert Burden, a 17-year-old who was shot in 1915.

Many soldiers were sentenced after a short trial without having the chance to defend themselves.

The memorial remembers that many of them were underage and possibly feeling shell-shocked.

The Far East Prisoners of War Memorial Building

It was dedicated on August 15, 2005, to commemorate the 55,000 prisoners from the Far East in the Second World War.

It was built to remember not just those who lost their lives, but also the full story of events of the time.

A roll at the building contains the name and rank of all British servicemen who were taken prisoner during the South East Asia conflict.