Building work to transform Uttoxeter’s much-loved heritage centre into a £1 million major visitor attraction will begin early next month, it has been revealed.

Redfern's Cottage, which houses the Museum of Uttoxeter Life, will start its hotly-anticipated revamp - funded by a £988,400 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund - in the coming weeks.

The 400-year-old building, which was once home to town historian Francis Redfern, will be completely renovated and "extensively developed."

Attractions will include a new café, community life zone, interactive galleries and a sensory garden, as well as storage facilities for the unique collection of artefacts and archives.

And town mayor Alison Trenery spoke of her "delight" that the green light had been given for construction work to begin.

She said: "The town council is delighted to hear the news that the project has its go-ahead and will soon be under way.

"It will be a tremendous asset for the town and something of interest to residents and visitors alike.

"The town council is glad to support the museum and we are grateful to East Staffordshire Borough Council, JCB and all other contributors who have also rallied round to support this wonderful project in the heart of the town."

The work comes after a massive community effort to secure funding to revamp the town's much-loved heritage centre.

Civic leaders, businesses, charities and Uxonians have come together to donate or help raise vital funding of £68,000 required before the Lottery grant could be finally awarded.

And it marks the culmination of an eight-year ambition for the Uttoxeter Heritage Trust, which saved the centre from closure in 2010.

It has since been largely run through the hard work of dedicated volunteers from the town.

Dave Parkes, chairman of the trust, said: “It is fantastic that we have achieved the support of the National Lottery to move forward to complete the restoration of the museum.

"In no small part we need to thank our sponsors and residents for their support.

"The grant is the largest ever allocated by the Heritage Lottery Fund in East Staffordshire but without this support funding, the project would have been lost."

Who helped fund the project?

Civic sponsors to make the project a reality include East Staffordshire Borough Council, which contributed £20,000 from its Neighbourhood Fund, which supports innovative community projects.

Councillor Julia Jessel, deputy leader for regeneration, said: "East Staffordshire Borough Council has, for many years, supported local communities through Neighbourhood Funding and this is an excellent example of what can be achieved when everyone works together."

Uttoxeter Town Council slightly increased council tax to provide £8,434 to restore the building, which it owns, and the trust benefited from being one of the mayor's chosen charities last year and this year.

Businesses that donated included JCB, which contributed £30,000 in January in recognition of the Bamford family’s close links with the town.

A £5,000 contribution was made by W&E Elkes Charitable Foundation, formed by the family that founded Elkes Biscuits.

The Cheadle Road factory, now run by Fox's, has been a major employer in the town for decades.

Valuable contributions also came from Tesco Bags of Help, which uses money raised from the sale of carrier bags to fund community projects, and Waitrose Charity Cheque, which sees shoppers choose favourite local projects to support.

An online crowdfunding appeal launched by the trust also raised thousands.

David Parkes said: "Huge thanks go to the Heritage Lottery Fund for their support; and all our sponsors and partners can take pride in knowing that they have contributed to delivery of an outstanding museum for the town and wider region."